Browns owners support Mayfield choice to kneel during anthem

CLEVELAND — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam will support quarterback Baker Mayfield and any Cleveland players who kneel during the national anthem this season.

Mayfield was one of the first prominent NFL players to say he intended to protest social injustices by kneeling.

The 25-year-old said before camp opened that he still intends to kneel and isn’t concerned about any backlash.

The Haslams feel the same way and believe the meaning behind any protests is being drown out by rhetoric. T