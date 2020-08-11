Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from COVID-19 list

Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 list, clearing him to practice and play this week against Houston.

Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cleveland placed Mayfield on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday when the team was on its bye week.