Bridgewater injured in Bengals' 15-10 victory over Broncos

DENVER — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Denver Broncos 15-10 Sunday in a showdown of teams fighting to stay in the logjammed AFC playoff chase.

The Bengals didn't get their usual offensive production, but the defense stepped up big and thwarted Denver's great ground game.

The Broncos lost starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a head injury and he was carted off the field and hospitalized.

They say he's doing OK but will stay overnight for observation.