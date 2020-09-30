Freeman leads Braves over Reds 1-0 in 13 innings

The Braves lead the best-of-3 series 1-0.

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series.

The Braves won the first game of a postseason series for the first time since 2001.

If they wrap up the best-of-three series Thursday, they'll snap a record-tying streak of 10 straight playoff round losses.

What began as a pitching showdown between Cy Young contenders Trevor Bauer and Max Fried devolved into a strikeout contest.