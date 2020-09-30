x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Sports

Freeman leads Braves over Reds 1-0 in 13 innings

The Braves lead the best-of-3 series 1-0.
Credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore
Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman (5)runs the to first after hitting a game-winning base hit against the Cincinnati Reds in the 13th inning during Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series.

The Braves won the first game of a postseason series for the first time since 2001.

If they wrap up the best-of-three series Thursday, they'll snap a record-tying streak of 10 straight playoff round losses.

What began as a pitching showdown between Cy Young contenders Trevor Bauer and Max Fried devolved into a strikeout contest.

There were 37 in all.

RELATED: Yankees defeat Indians 12-3 in Game 1