Blue Jackets working to allow some fans at Nationwide Arena for home games

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets are working to present a request to the state to allow some level of fans to attend the games at Nationwide Arena this season.

The team says they are working with local health officials to present the formal request.

"Our efforts in this regard will place the highest priority on the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff and guests," the team said in a statement on Tuesday. "This process is on-going and a formal request will be made at the appropriate time."

The Blue Jackets will start their season on the road with a two-game series against the Nashville Predators Jan. 14 and 16.

Their first home game at Nationwide Arena is scheduled for Jan. 21 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The NHL paused the 2019-20 season last March as concerns around the coronavirus grew. The season resumed in August, but only with the games to be played in a bubble.

If the state gives the Blue Jackets the green light, it will be the first time fans will be allowed back inside Nationwide Arena since March 2020.