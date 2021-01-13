Blue Jackets submit formal request to allow some fans at Nationwide Arena for home games

The details of the request have not been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have presented a request to Columbus Public Health that would allow some fans to attend the games at Nationwide Arena this season.

The team said it is not releasing what was presented but it has been working with Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment and local health officials on the plan.

"We have worked tirelessly to provide a safe environment to welcome The 5th Line back and formally have submitted a request of a variance to Columbus Public Health to do just that," the team said in a statement.

"Our efforts in this regard place the highest priority on the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches, staff and guests. Our work with local officials will continue and we look forward to the next step in the process, which is making a formal request to the state at a time when it is deemed appropriate to do so," the team wrote.

The Blue Jackets have played several home games so far this season.

You can hear all the action of the games on the radio flagship of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 97.1 The Fan.

The NHL paused the 2019-20 season last March as concerns around the coronavirus grew. The season resumed in August, but only with the games to be played in a bubble.

If the Blue Jackets get the green light from Columbus Public Health and the state, it will be the first time fans will be allowed back inside Nationwide Arena since March 2020.