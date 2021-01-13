Columbus Public Health backs plan to allow some fans at Blue Jackets games

CPH said it has sent the plan to the Ohio Department of Health for approval.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets said its plan to allow fans at home games this season would allow for 10% capacity at Nationwide Arena.

The team released a statement Thursday saying Columbus Public Health (CPH) supports the plan to allow 1,953 fans to attend the games.

The Blue Jackets partnered with Columbus Arena Sports & Entertainment to present the plan, which CPH said was sent to the Ohio Department of Health for approval.

“We are excited about the possibility of welcoming The 5th Line back to Nationwide Arena and look forward to hearing from state officials in the near future. Should final approval be granted, we anticipate final preparations to welcome fans back to the arena to take at least one week," the team wrote in a statement.

The Blue Jackets have played several home games so far this season.

The NHL paused the 2019-20 season last March as concerns around the coronavirus grew. The season resumed in August, but only with the games to be played in a bubble.

If the Blue Jackets get the green light for the 5th Line to be allowed to go to games, it will be the first time fans will be allowed back inside Nationwide Arena since March 2020.

To see the full schedule, click here.