This season, Merzlikins has posted a 3-3-1 record with 2.81 goals-against average.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve.

Merzlikins suffered an upper body injury on Feb. 20 against Nashville. The team says he is considered week-to-week.

This season, Merzlikins has posted a 3-3-1 record with 2.81 goals-against average.