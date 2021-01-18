Blue Jackets hold on, defeat Red Wings 3-2 for their 1st win

Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored in the third period to help get the Blue Jackets their first win of the season.

DETROIT, Michigan — Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets’ first win of the season.

Bobby Ryan scored twice for Detroit. and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

The Blue Jackets will stay in Detroit where they will play the Red Wings again on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.