Blue Jackets hang on to edge struggling Stars 3-2

The Blue Jackets have won two straight.
Credit: AP
Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom (52), Oliver Bjorkstrand (28), Riley Nash (20), Vladislav Gavrikov (44) and Michael Del Zotto, right, celebrate a goal by Bjorkstrand during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson added third-period goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a late rally attempt to beat the struggling Dallas Stars 3-2. 

Korpisalo stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets on Thursday night. 

Columbus has won two straight after going 0-4-1. 

The Stars have lost four straight. 

Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson scored third-period goals after Dallas had been blanked for a span of 189:46, having been shut out in its two previous games. Anton Khudobin made 19 saves.