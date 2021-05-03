Blue Jackets hang on to edge struggling Stars 3-2

The Blue Jackets have won two straight.

DALLAS — Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson added third-period goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a late rally attempt to beat the struggling Dallas Stars 3-2.

Korpisalo stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Columbus has won two straight after going 0-4-1.

The Stars have lost four straight.