Blue Jackets hang on to edge struggling Stars 3-2

DALLAS — Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson added third-period goals, and the Columbus Blue Jackets held off a late rally attempt to beat the struggling Dallas Stars 3-2.
Korpisalo stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
Columbus has won two straight after going 0-4-1.
The Stars have lost four straight.
Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson scored third-period goals after Dallas had been blanked for a span of 189:46, having been shut out in its two previous games. Anton Khudobin made 19 saves.