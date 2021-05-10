x
Blue Jackets GM discusses Tortorella departure, coaching future

Credit: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, center, looks on during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen spoke with the press Monday, one day after the team announced it agreed to part ways with coach John Tortorella.

Kekalainen's press conference can be seen in the player below.

Tortorella, the winningest coach in Blue Jackets history, helped lead the team to six straight playoff appearances before the team missed the postseason this year.

Before Tortorella, Columbus had never made it past the first round of the playoffs before leading the Blue Jackets to a 4-0 sweep of the  Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019.

   

