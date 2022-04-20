Blue Jackets fall to Sharks 3-2

The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of their last 14 games.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005.

Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of their last 14 games.

The game between two teams eliminated from playoff contention and both missing key players to injuries was sloppy at times and lacked any drama until late in the game.

Reedy got San Jose started early when he got positioned in front of the net on the power play and knocked in a rebound to give the Sharks the lead.

San Jose added on when rookie Thomas Bordeleau set up Balcers with a spin-o-rama pass from in back of the net.

Columbus had an apparent goal late in the period by Adam Boqvist wiped out by a successful challenge for offside by the Sharks.

Reedy then made it 3-0 when he batted a rebound of Sasha Chmelevski's shot out of midair and past Merzlikins.