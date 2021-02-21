Blue Jackets fall to Predators 4-2 to split series

The Predators broke a 2-2 tie with two goals in the first 45 seconds of the third period.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Calle Jarnkrok scored in the first and third periods, Pekka Rinne made 21 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 to split a two-game series.

The Predators broke a 2-2 tie with two goals in the first 45 seconds of the third period.

Jarnkrok beat Elvis Merzlikins from the slot 16 seconds in, and Filip Forsberg followed with his team-leading eighth goal off a faceoff.