Jack Roslovic scored the lone goal for Columbus.

Denis Gurianov had his first two-goal game of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets for a much-needed 4-1 win.

The defending Western Conference champion Stars are in sixth place in the Central Division. They won on a night when Nashville and Chicago ahead of them lost.

Miro Heiskanen and Joe Pavelski also scored Thursday night for Dallas.