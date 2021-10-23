Blue Jackets fall to Carolina Hurricanes 5-1 at home

Columbus captain Boone Jenner scored, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 28 saves.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Vincent Trocheck had two goals and an assist to lead Carolina to a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, the Hurricanes’ fourth straight win to open the season.

Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho added power-play goals, and Jesper Fast also scored for Carolina. Frederik Andersen stopped 27 shots in his fourth straight win.

Columbus captain Boone Jenner scored, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 28 saves.

Fast put Carolina on the board at 7:11 of the first period, scoring off a behind-the-net pass from Staal after a Columbus turnover.

Carolina made it 2-0 at 13:35 of the first when a left-circle wrister from Andrei Svechnikov ricocheted off Trocheck’s back and past Korpisalo, just six seconds into a Columbus double-minor penalty for high sticking.

Korpisalo lost his second straight game, and the Blue Jackets absorbed their first defeat at home in four games this season.