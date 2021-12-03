Blue Jackets blow 3-goal lead; fall to Panthers in OT

Columbus has lost three straight and six of their last eight games.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Frank Vatrano scored 2:48 into overtime, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 to sweep a two-game series.

The Panthers scored three straight goals in the third period to erase a 4-1 deficit before Vatrano tipped in a rebounded shot from Jonathan Huberdeau to win it.

Patric Hornqvist, Ryan Lomberg, Owen Tippett and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers, who have won four of five.