Blue Jackets sign Oliver Bjorkstrand to 5-year contract extension

Since making his NHL debut in 2015-16, Bjorkstrand has recorded 65 goals, 68 assists.
Credit: AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, of Denmark, looks for the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year, $27 million contract extension.

Bjorkstrand was selected by Columbus in the third round, 89th overall, of the 2013 National Hockey League Draft.

“Oliver is a gifted player that has shown steady improvement throughout career to this point and we couldn’t be happier that he will be a Blue Jacket for a very long time,” General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is a dangerous offensive player, and we believe he will be an even more impactful player for us as he continues to develop and mature in this league.” 