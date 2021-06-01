Blue Jackets sign Oliver Bjorkstrand to 5-year contract extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year, $27 million contract extension.
Bjorkstrand was selected by Columbus in the third round, 89th overall, of the 2013 National Hockey League Draft.
Since making his NHL debut in 2015-16, Bjorkstrand has recorded 65 goals, 68 assists.
“Oliver is a gifted player that has shown steady improvement throughout career to this point and we couldn’t be happier that he will be a Blue Jacket for a very long time,” General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “He is a dangerous offensive player, and we believe he will be an even more impactful player for us as he continues to develop and mature in this league.”