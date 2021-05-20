Blue Jackets announce return of John Davidson as president of hockey operations

Davidson was originally with the Blue Jackets in that role from 2012-2019, before he stepped down and took the same position with the New York Rangers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced John Davidson is returning to the team as president of hockey operations.

Davidson, who signed a five-year deal with the team, was originally with the Blue Jackets in that role from 2012-2019, before he stepped down and took the same position with the New York Rangers.

Davidson was fired by the Rangers earlier this month after the team missed the playoffs.

When Davidson left the Blue Jackets in 2019, Club President Mike Priest said Davidson helped bring a winning culture in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets reached the playoffs five times from 2013-2020 and want to get back to those winning ways after finishing last in the division this season.

The team also announced it signed general manager Jarmo Kekalainen to a contract extension through the 2024-25 season.