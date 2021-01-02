The impact Bill Willis made on and off the field

Before Jackie Robison, there was Bill Willis, a son of Columbus and a football legend.

If most were asked to name the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era there is no hesitation in saying Jackie Robinson.

But before him, there was another trailblazer on the football field, who isn't as well-known, but who has roots right here in central Ohio.

Before Jackie Robison, there was Bill Willis, a son of Columbus and a football legend.

"Bill Willis was one of the finest person you could ever meet,” Ohio State historian Jack Park said.

Bill was born in 1921 in a social climate starkly different than today. Racism was a disease that glaringly afflicted most of the country.

In search of a better life, Bill’s family was part of the great migration, leaving Georgia - settling in Columbus. His father died shortly after, leaving his mother and grandmother to raise him and his siblings.

He groomed his athletic skill at Columbus East High School where he excelled in track and football.

"He had tremendous speed off the ball, once that ball was snapped, he would be just as quick as a cat. He would be across that line,” Park said.

Despite his talent and his ability to outplay and outrun the best of his time, his skin color stood in the way of his dream of competing at a higher level. In the early 1940’s - there were no black men in the National Football League and only a few on the collegiate level.

"Ohio State shunned away from black athletes coming into the football program, as did most other schools,” Park said.

But that started to change in 1941 – when Ohio State hired head football coach Paul Brown. Because of World War II, there was a shortage of male students on campus.

However, Brown managed to organize a team of about 40 players adding Bill to the roster as a devastating blocker on offense and a punishing, relentless tackler on defense.

"Paul Brown did not play Willis because he thought he needed some black players – just to be equal – he played Bill Willis because Willis was the most capable player. Bill Willis would turn out to be one of the finest players ever in the history of Ohio State football,” Park said.

Bill became a two-time All-American in football and won a Big Ten title and a national championship with the team. He knew a professional football career was unlikely when he graduated from 1945, due to an unwritten rule.

"It was the owner of the what is now known as the Washington Football Team George Preston Marshall who came up with this gentlemen’s agreement that they would not take any blacks into the football league as coaches or players,” Bill’s son Will Willis said.

Bill’s dream was deferred but not denied. The bond he created with Brown at Ohio State would lead to another opportunity: a chance to play in the All-America Football Conference, with the newly formed Cleveland Browns.



Bill was joined by Marion Motley, an African American fullback from Canton.

"Marion Motley was one of the finest backs to ever play football. Period,” Park said.

The two dominated on the field, breaking the color barrier in professional football - six months before Robinson did the same in baseball.

In 1950, when the Browns joined the NFL, the dynamic duo was part of the winning force helping the Browns clinch a title.

"That set an example for other owners who were looking to bring people of color into the game,” Will said.

Off the field, they endured constant verbal attacks threats and mistreatment.

"There were many situations where the hotel owner said they could stay, but they would have to come in through the loading dock, or come in through the kitchen, they can't be seen in the lobby, - that kind of thing. Paul brown would say ‘well we will just take our business elsewhere,’", Bill’s son Clem Willis said.

Brown remained a key ally even after Bill retired from the league.

"What really brings a smile to my face is the character he exhibited. the man he was as a father. as a community servant, those kinds of things," Clem said.

Bill’s sons weren’t the only kids he helped along the way. His passion led him to a leadership role at the Ohio Youth Commission where counseled troubled youth.

"He realized that he had been given a task, and he did not rest until it was done,” Will said.

His work both on and off the football field paved the way for those rising in the ranks behind him. Creating opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.

“He realized that Blacks were on an uneven playing field, not only in sports, but in the community in terms of resources, community centers, schools, and he was the type of person – if it is to be – it is up to me,” Will said.