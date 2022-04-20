Big Ten to keep football championship game in Indianapolis through 2024

The stadium has hosted the event since its inception in 2011.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that the conference’s football championship game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in 2023 and 2024.

The conference had previously announced that the 2022 title game would remain in Indianapolis. The stadium has hosted the event since its inception in 2011.

“Indiana Sports Corp and its partners are thrilled with the decision made by the Big Ten member institutions to return the Big Ten Football Championship Game in 2023 and 2024,” said Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn. “After hosting the annual Championship Game for the past 11 years, we believe our city has delivered a top-tier experience on all levels for the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and our community. We look forward to continuing this long-standing partnership and creating community impact through this event for years to come.”

Additionally, the conference announced the basketball tournaments will be held in Minneapolis. The women's tournament will be held at Target Center in 2023 and 2024 and the men's tournament will be played there in 2024.

It was previously announced the men’s 2023 tournament will be hosted by the United Center in Chicago.

“We are proud to carry the tradition of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball excellence to Minneapolis,” said Minnesota Sports and Events CEO Wendy Blackshaw. “After this year's sold-out NCAA Women’s Final Four, hosting the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2023, and the Big Ten men’s and women’s tournaments in 2024 will continue to fuel Minnesota’s reputation as a true basketball state. With our terrific partners, especially Target Center and its state-of-the-art venue, we can't wait to welcome more basketball fans to our great state."

The 2023 women’s tournament will mark the first time that the event has been held outside of Indianapolis since 2015.

The men’s tournament has been held in four different cities over the past six seasons, including Washington, D.C. (2017), New York City (2018), Chicago (2019), and Indianapolis (2020-22).

The 2024 tournament will mark the fifth different city to host the event since the inaugural tournament in 1998.