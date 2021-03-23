Bengals sign former Buckeye Eli Apple to one-year contract

He played for the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract last season but injuries limited him to two games.

The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday signed free agent cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year contract.

Apple, a former Ohio State star, was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016 and went to the New Orleans Saints via trade in 2018.

He played for the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract last season but injuries limited him to two games. He has played in 57 career NFL games, with 219 tackles and three interceptions.