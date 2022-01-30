Bengals defeat Chiefs 27-24 in overtime to go to Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in California on Feb. 13.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs, winning 27-24 in overtime on Sunday, to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

At halftime, the AFC West Division Champion Chiefs led 21-10 in large part to quarterback Patrick Mahomes passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson connected on a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter to pull the Bengals within eight points.

Near the end of the third, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase and Cincinnati also converted the two-point try to tie the game at 21.

The score remained tied until McPherson made a 52-yard field goal with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter, which put the Bengals up 24-21.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a 44-year-old as time expired in regulation to tie the game at 24 and force overtime.

The Chiefs on the overtime coin toss and elected to receive.

A pass by Mahomes on the first overtime drive intended for Tyreek Hill was intercepted by safety Vonn Bell, who played at Ohio State.

McPherson hit another field goal for the win.

The Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

Athens County native Joe Burrow ended the game with 250 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.

Mahomes finished with 275 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Sunday's game was a rematch from when the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in early January to lock up the AFC North Division title.

Sunday's AFC title game was the first for the Bengals since the 1988-89 season, which the Bengals won before being defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.