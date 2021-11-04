Bean scores 2nd goal in OT, Blue Jackets beat Avs 5-4

The Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4.

DENVER — Jake Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4.

Bean skated in and lined a shot through the pads of Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson as the Blue Jackets improved to 4-0 in games decided after regulation. Cole Sillinger scored twice and Boone Jenner added a goal for the Blue Jackets, who finished their three-game trip with a 2-1 mark.