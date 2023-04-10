Indiana Fever selects Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell in second round of WNBA Draft

The guard was picked by the the Indiana Fever with the first pick in the second round.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Mikesell became the first Buckeye in five years to be selected in the WNBA Draft Monday night.

Mikesell is the first Ohio State player since 2018 to be drafted. That year, Kelsey Mitchell and Stephanie Mavunga by the Indiana Fever.

The Massillon native came to Ohio State ahead of the 2021-22 after spending two years at Maryland and one season at Oregon.

In her two seasons, she started in all 68 games. In the 2021-22 season, she averaged 18.6 points a game and led the Buckeyes this past season with 17.2 points per game.

Mikesell is the 17th player in the program's history to be selected in the WNBA Draft.

Before coming to Columbus, Mikesell spent her first two seasons at Maryland, winning two Big Ten regular season championships and the 2020 Big Ten Tournament championship.

Mikesell was one of 15 players who were brought to New York to attend the draft in person.

