Ohio State's game vs. Nebraska postponed due to COVID-19 issues for Cornhuskers

Nebraska said in a statement Thursday it would not have the Big Ten minimum of seven scholarship players available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Saturday has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers’ program.

Nebraska said in a statement Thursday it would not have the Big Ten minimum of seven scholarship players available.

“With players currently in health and safety protocol, Nebraska fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available,” the university said.

The Cornhuskers and Buckeyes will coordinate with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

Ohio State had three nonconference games in December canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their program.