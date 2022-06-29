Ohio State men's basketball releases non-conference schedule for 2022-23

The Buckeyes will host an exhibition game and six contests at home for the upcoming season's non-conference slate.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State men's basketball released the team's full non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

Following an exhibition game against Chaminade on Nov. 1, the Buckeyes open the season with three home games: Robert Morris (Nov. 7), Charleston Southern (Nov. 10) ,and Eastern Illinois (Nov. 16).

Ohio State will then travel to Hawaii to compete in the Maui Invitational which will be held Nov. 21-23. The field also included Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

The Buckeyes' first true road game will take them to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face Duke in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30.

After hosting St. Francis on Dec. 3, Ohio State will once again compete in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17.

The non-conference schedule wraps up with home contests against Maine (Dec. 21) and Alabama A&M (Dec. 29).

Season tickets for men's basketball are on sale now and can be purchased at this link. Single-game and mini-plans will be on sale this fall.

Games times and TV assignments will be announced at a later date.

2022-23 Ohio State Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule