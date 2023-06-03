Sensabaugh named third-team All-Big Ten, 2 other Buckeyes earn conference honors

Sensabaugh was also named to the conference's All-Freshman Team. He became the 12th Buckeye to be on the team since 2003.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Ohio State men's basketball team earned All-Big Ten honors this season.

Brice Sensabaugh earned third team honors by the media and he was joined by Justice Sueing and Zed Key as honorable mention on the coaches side.

The forward also became the second Ohio State freshman to earn All-Conference honors since 2015, joining Malaki Branham from last season.

This season, Sensabaugh leads the team, and all Big Ten freshmen, in scoring at 16.5 points per game.

Sueing is second on the team in scoring 12 points per game. He is also second in rebounding at 5.4 per game and steals with 22.

Earlier this season, Sueing scored his 1,500th career point and has grabbed over 700 career rebounds.

Key was averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while prior to his shoulder injury in early January. Key was officially sidelined for the season in February to have surgery.

Sean McNeil was named the team's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honoree this season.

The graduate student is averaging 9.7 points per game and has made 52 three-point field goals.