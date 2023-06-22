Utah Jazz draft Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh with 28th overall pick

Sensabaugh played in 33 games with 21 starts and led the team in scoring with 16.3 per game and averaged 5.4 rebounds a contest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh was drafted by the Utah Jazz Thursday night in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Jazz used the 28th overall pick to select the freshman.

Sensabaugh played in 33 games with 21 starts and led the team in scoring with 16.3 per game and averaged 5.4 rebounds a contest. He scored in double figures in 29 of the 33 games with 11 20-point games.

Sensabaugh missed the final two games of the Buckeyes’ season in the Big Ten Conference Tournament due to a knee injury.

The Orlando native was named the conference’s freshman of the week four times this season and earned a spot on the Big Ten all-freshman team and third-team honors.