Ohio State earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament, will host first two rounds

The Buckeyes will face James Madison on Saturday in the first round at the Schottenstein Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After winning 25 games and finishing as the conference tournament runner-up, Ohio State women's basketball has earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes also will open the tournament in Columbus as the school will host the first two rounds at the Schottenstein Center.

Ohio State will square off against 14th-seeded James Madison, who won the Sun Belt Conference championship.

The Buckeyes go into the NCAA Tournament with a 25-7 overall record which includes a 19-game winning streak to start the season.

In the conference tournament, Ohio State defeated Michigan before a comeback win over top-seeded Indiana in the semifinals. The Buckeyes then fell to Iowa in the title game.

In the other matchup in Columbus, No. 6-seed North Carolina will face the play-in game winner of Purdue and St. John's.

The first round games will take place on Saturday, March 18 with the second round game on Monday, March 20.