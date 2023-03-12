Here's a schedule of NCAA Tournament games being played at Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena will host first and second round games on March 17 and 19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — March Madness has returned and Nationwide Arena will host six games during the first weekend of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Columbus, which last hosted the men’s tournament back in 2019, is one of eight regional sites this year with games on Friday, March 17 and Sunday, March 19.

There will be four first-round games on Friday broken into two sessions. The four winners will then play again on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale now and you can get more information by clicking here.

NCAA Tournament schedule for Nationwide Arena

Friday, March 17

12:15 p.m. - No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC

2:45 p.m. - No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont

6:50 p.m. - No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson

9:20 p.m. - No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

Saturday, March 19

Game 1: TBD