Malaki Branham leaving Ohio State, will keep name in NBA Draft

The draft is scheduled for June 23 and will be held in Chicago.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman guard Malaki Branham announced on Wednesday afternoon that he is leaving Ohio State and officially entering his name in the NBA Draft.

Back on April 1, Branham said he was declaring for the draft but did not hire an agent which left an opportunity to return to the Buckeyes.

Branham was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last month. He averaged 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during the regular season while shooting over 49% from the floor.

Branham is one of five freshmen and one of only two from a Power 5 school to have multiple 30-point games this season. He has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games.

He is the eighth Ohio State player to earn the honor as the league’s top freshman.

