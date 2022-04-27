Ohio State's Malaki Branham to announce future plans

Earlier this month, the freshman announced he would be entering the NBA Draft.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham will be hosting a press conference Wednesday to discuss his future plans.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. and Branham will be joined by men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann.

Back on April 1, Branham announced he would be entering his name into the NBA Draft. He did not hire an agent which means he could return to the Buckeyes for next season.

Branham was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year last month. He averaged 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during the regular season while shooting over 49% from the floor.

Branham is one of five freshmen and one of only two from a Power 5 school to have multiple 30-point games this season. He has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games.