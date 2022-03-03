E.J. Liddell among five finalists for Karl Malone Award

This season, Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.6 assists per game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell has been named one of the five finalists for the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Named after Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

This season, Liddell is averaging 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.6 assists per game.

Only two players over the last 26 years have averaged those numbers for a full season: Tim Duncan (Wake Forest) in 1996-97 and Jason Thompson (Rider) in 2007-08.

Liddell has scored in double figures in each of the last 38 games and is shooting 49.7% from the floor and 76% from the free throw line this season.

During Ohio State’s game against Minnesota on Jan. 27, Liddell became the 60th Buckeye to reach the 1,000-point mark.

In addition to Liddell, the other finalists are Jabari Smith (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) and Keegan Murray (Iowa).

The winner of the 2022 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

Liddell was also listed on a number of midseason watch lists including Sporting News Midseason All-America third team, Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, Lute Olson Midseason Watch List and College Hoops Today Midseason All-American second team.