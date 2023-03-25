Brice Sensabaugh declares for NBA Draft, maintains college eligibility

Sensabaugh played in 33 games with 21 starts and led the team in scoring with 16.3 per game and averaged 5.4 rebounds a contest.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh announced he will be entering his name into the NBA Draft but will have the option to return to Columbus next year.

Sensabaugh posted the announcement to his social media accounts on Saturday.

"Ever since I can remember, playing in the NBA has always been my dream," Sensabaugh said in the post. "... After steady thought and consideration, I am excited to announce I have decided to enter my name into the 2023 NBA Draft with the option to return to OSU."

In his post, Sensabaugh said he was inexplicably prideful to say that he is a Buckeye and being part of the brotherhood was a dream of his growing up.

"Thank you to the loving fans and everyone who has ever shown love to me as a Buckeye," he wrote.

As a freshman, Sensabaugh played in 33 games with 21 starts and led the team in scoring with 16.3 per game and averaged 5.4 rebounds a contest.

Sensabaugh missed the final two games of the Buckeyes’ season in the Big Ten Conference Tournament due to a knee injury.

The Orlando native was named the conference’s freshman of the week four times this season and earned a spot on the Big Ten all-freshman team and third-team honors.