COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's Malaki Branham has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time season.

Branham averaged 23.7 points, three rebounds and shot 57.5% in three games last week. He was also 22-of-23 from the free throw line.

The Columbus native entered the week averaging 11.2 points per game and scored above that in all three games.

In the win over Indiana on Feb. 21, he tallied 27 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

He hit two free throws in the final minute of regulation and found E.J. Liddell for the game-tying dunk with three seconds left.

Branham then led the Buckeyes to a victory at No. 15 Illinois with 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 10-of-11 from the foul line.

He finished the week with a team-high 13 points and had three assists at Maryland on Sunday.

Branham was also the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10.

He is the first Buckeye freshman to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors three times since D’Angelo Russell in the 2014-15 season.

Branham picked up his first weekly honors last week after he scored a season-high 35 points in an overtime win against Nebraska.

His 35 points against the Cornhuskers are the most by an Ohio State freshman in a Big Ten game and second only to Jared Sullinger who scored 40 against IUPUI as a freshman in 2010.

It also tied Keita Bates-Diop for the most by any Buckeye in a Big Ten game since 2000.