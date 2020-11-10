Ravens get defensive, stuff Burrows in 27-3 rout of Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens sacked Joe Burrow seven times, forced the Bengals rookie into a pair of turnovers

Baltimore stout defensive performance was punctuated by Patrick Queen's 52-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter. It was the first NFL touchdown for Queen, who played with Burrow last year for national champion LSU.

Baltimore stout defensive performance was punctuated by Patrick Queen’s 52-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter. It was the first NFL touchdown for Queen, who played with Burrow last year for national champion LSU.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t particularly sharp, but it didn’t really matter.