'B money' inspires Olentangy Liberty hockey team to win state championship

As the team's manager, Brenden Garrett helped lead the Olentangy Liberty High School hockey team to a state championship.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Meet B Money, the manager of the Olentangy Liberty hockey team.

At a very young age, Brenden Garrett had trouble with his legs. His parents noticed as he was growing up, he struggled to walk. After talking with many doctors and getting several tests done, it was revealed that Brendan had cerebral palsy.

There was fear that Brenden would never be able to walk on his own. Garrett and Brennan decided that a wheelchair wasn't an option instead turning to surgery in hopes of helping Brenden walk.

The Garrett family opted for Brenden to undergo a newer surgery, which was successful and allowed him to walk on his own.

But he didn't just stop there. Brenden started riding a bike, took taekwondo, played basketball and football and eventually played sled hockey.

During sled hockey practice, Brenden met members of the Olentangy Liberty hockey team, who asked him if he wanted to be the team's manager.

Brendan took on the role and holds it with pride. If you ever visit an Olentangy Liberty hockey practice, you'll see Brenden on the bench with his team surrounding him.

They even gave B Money a chain to hand out at the end of every game. His own award to honor a teammate's performance. That chain was Brenden's prized possession, that was until Sunday afternoon when he put on a state championship medal.