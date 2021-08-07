Atlanta United FC defeats Columbus 3-2

Pedro Santos closed the gap for the Crew on a penalty shot in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Ezequiel Barco scored a pair of goals and Atlanta United defeated the Columbus Crew 3-2 Saturday.

Barco gave United (3-6-9) a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, assisted by George Bello. Barco put United ahead 2-0

Jonathan Mensah put the Crew (6-6-6) on the scoreboard in the 37th minute, assisted by Lucas Zelarayan. Marcelino Moreno gave United a 3-1 lead on a penalty shot in the 65th minute.

Pedro Santos closed the gap for the Crew on a penalty shot in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

The Crew outshot United 10-8, with three shots on goal to six for United.

Brad Guzan had one save for United. Eloy Room made three saves for the Crew.