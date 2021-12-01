Alabama Heisman winner DeVonta Smith leaves game after hand injury

Alabama’s Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith injured his right hand in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
Smith headed to the medical tent early in the third quarter after a huge first half against Ohio State. He was later taken to the locker room. Smith was hit trying to bring in a pass and appeared to jam his hand against a defender.
Smith made 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
He passed Vanderbilt’s Jordan Matthews to become the Southeastern Conference’s career leader in receiving yards.