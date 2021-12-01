x
Alabama Heisman winner DeVonta Smith leaves game after hand injury

Smith headed to the medical tent early in the third quarter after a huge first half against Ohio State.
Credit: AP
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates after scoring against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Alabama’s Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith injured his right hand in the College Football Playoff national championship game. 

Smith headed to the medical tent early in the third quarter after a huge first half against Ohio State. He was later taken to the locker room. Smith was hit trying to bring in a pass and appeared to jam his hand against a defender. 

Smith made 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. 

He passed Vanderbilt’s Jordan Matthews to become the Southeastern Conference’s career leader in receiving yards. 

