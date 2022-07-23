Dublin Coffman grad Abby Steiner wins gold as part of U.S. 4x100-meter relay team

Steiner ran the second leg for Team USA.

EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. women pulled a shocking upset over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at the world championships Saturday

Dublin Coffman graduate Abby Steiner ran the second leg of the relay for the U.S.

The U.S. women, a clear underdog to a Jamaican team that had won all but one of the six sprint medals at this meet, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson for a .04-second victory.

The American team which also included Melissa Jefferson and Jenna Prandini, finished in 41.14.

Jamaica’s fate might have been sealed on a messy first pass between Kemba Nelson and Elaine Thompson-Herah. With Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce running the third leg, Jamaica came into this with all three members of the team that swept the 100 meters last weekend.