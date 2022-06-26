x
Dublin Coffman grad wins 200-meter title at U.S. track championships

Abby Steiner won with a time of 21.77 seconds, which is a personal best and world-leading time this year.
Credit: USATF
Abby Steiner wins the 200-meter race at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 26, 2022.

EUGENE, Ore. — Dublin Coffman graduate Abby Steiner ran a personal best and world-leading time of 21.77 seconds to win Sunday's 200-meter final at the U.S.A. Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Steiner, who ran for Kentucky, matched her collegiate record time of 21.80 seconds earlier in the day at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Tamia Clark finished second in 21.92 seconds and Jenna Prandini finished third in 22.01 seconds.

In a post-race interview, Steiner said Sunday's win means '"everything."

"Coming off a collegiate season, a lot of people want to put limitations on you so you're going to be burnt out. But me and my coaches trusted the process and I couldn't be more excited," she said.  

RELATED: Dublin Coffman grad sets 200-meter collegiate record

