Dublin Coffman grad wins 200-meter title at U.S. track championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Dublin Coffman graduate Abby Steiner ran a personal best and world-leading time of 21.77 seconds to win Sunday's 200-meter final at the U.S.A. Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Steiner, who ran for Kentucky, matched her collegiate record time of 21.80 seconds earlier in the day at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Tamia Clark finished second in 21.92 seconds and Jenna Prandini finished third in 22.01 seconds.

In a post-race interview, Steiner said Sunday's win means '"everything."