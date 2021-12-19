3 Blue Jackets players placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Sunday practice canceled

Out of an abundance of caution, the team's scheduled Sunday practice at the OhioHealth Ice Haus has also been canceled.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Sunday that three players have been placed in the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol.

The three players are forwards Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic and defenseman Gabriel Carlsson.

The Blue Jackets will hold a morning skate Monday at 10 a.m. ahead of going to Buffalo for Monday night's game.