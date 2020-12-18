2 more Ohio State women's basketball games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Team activities have been put on hold due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the Ohio State women's basketball program.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two more Ohio State women's basketball games have been postponed this month and a pause in team activities has been extended due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

On Tuesday, the Department of Athletics announced a pause of all team activities and the postponement of its game against the University of Iowa.

It was announced on Friday that the pause of team activities has been extended for at least a week and the games at Maryland on Dec. 23 and against Michigan State on Dec. 31 have been postponed.

Ohio State will work with Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State and the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the games later this season.

The Ohio State's women's basketball team is 4-0 on the year and is currently ranked No. 17 by the Associated Press.

The season opener against Akron was canceled last month out of an abundance of auction "in alignment with COVID-19 testing and protocols," the Ohio State Department of Athletics said.