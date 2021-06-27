2 more Ohio State swimmers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Matthew Abeysinghe will compete for Sri Lanka and Ruslan Gaziev will compete for the Canadian Olympic Team.

The Ohio State University announced Sunday that two more people from the school’s men’s swimming program qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Matthew Abeysinghe, of Hazelton, Pennsylvania, will compete for Sri Lanka and Ruslan Gaziev, originally from Toronto, Ontario, will compete for the Canadian Olympic Team.

Abeysinghe graduated from Ohio State in 2021 with a degree in sport industry. According to the university, he was a seven-time relay All-American for the Buckeyes, including first-team as part of the 200 free, 400 free and 800 free relays.

This is Abeysinghe’s second time competing in the Olympic Games. He swam for Sri Lanka at the 2016 Rio games.

Gaziev, a rising junior, swam for Ohio State’s swimming for two seasons and took this past season off to focus on the Games.

The university said Gaziev finished second in both the semifinals and finals of the 100 freestyle with times of 49.72 and 48.81, respectively. He will participate in the 4x100 relay in Tokyo.