2 Crew SC players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of MLS Cup

The Crew will play Seattle Sounders FC at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. for the title.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two players with the Columbus Crew SC have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, as the team prepares to play in the MLS Cup.

The Crew is scheduled to play Seattle Sounders FC at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. for the title.

On Wednesday, the Crew said one player tested positive and the second player's tested positive test was confirmed on Thursday.

The team has not said who tested positive but listed three players - Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, and Vito Wormgoor - as being 'medically not cleared to play.'

Santos had started 22 games for the Crew this season, scoring eight goals and notching eight assists.

Nagbe has played in 15 games this season and Wormgoor has played in two.