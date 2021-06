Thursday night on 10TV News at 11, don't miss Dom Tiberi's full interview with Urban Meyer as they discuss what he hopes to accomplish in Jacksonville.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Which is better: Ohio or Florida? Urban Meyer's Pint House or Urban Chophouse?

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer answers these questions plus a handful of others in 10 rapid-fire questions.

Meyer is preparing for his debut in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars this fall.