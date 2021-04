Both the officer and the driver are expected to recover

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people, including an off-duty Columbus Police Department officer, are injured following a wrong-way crash.

Columbus police tell 10TV an intoxicated driver was going the wrong way in the area of U.S. 33 and South Hamilton Road in Columbus Monday night. It happened around 11:10 p.m.

The off-duty officer and the driver police say was responsible for the crash were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.