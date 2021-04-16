Woman shot & killed inside Bob Evans in NE Ohio; suspect remains at large

A woman is dead after a shooting stemming from a domestic incident inside a Bob Evans restaurant in northeast Ohio, police said Friday.

WKYC reports the shooting happened at the restaurant located on Lesh St. NE in Canton, Ohio.

The victim, identified by police as 38-year-old Rebecca Jean Roger, was taken to a nearby hospital and died there as a result of her injuries.

Police identified 54-year-old Richard James Nelson as the suspect in the shooting. He is described as six feet tall, weighing 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

A photo of Nelson is provided below. He is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411. Sign up for Tip411 at cantonohio.gov/police