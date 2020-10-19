7-year-old shot, man killed during youth football game in Florida

Police said the shooting happened when a gray SUV pulled up to where the man and child were seated during the game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 7-year-old boy was shot and a man is dead after a shooting happened during a youth football game in Arlington Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police believe the victims are father and son.

JSO said officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Macy Drive at around 6:05 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man and a 7-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital where the man was pronounced dead and the child is undergoing treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

JSO said the shooting happened when a gray SUV pulled up to where the man and child were seated during the game. A male suspect in a gray hoodie, wearing a mask, then got out from the back of the SUV and shot in the direction of the victims, according to police.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction, JSO said. The sheriff's office said the shooting is believed to have been a targeted incident.

A witness told First Coast News the shooting happened at the Lions Field Arlington Football Association.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is how the football field looks tonight where @JSOPIO says a targeted shooting left a father dead and his seven-year-old son with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were watching a youth football game. More details on @FCN2go at 11. pic.twitter.com/9Idd9tj4X8 — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) October 19, 2020