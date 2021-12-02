x
What you need to know about Chinese New Year celebrations

Angela An shares some of the traditions she had growing up and celebrating Chinese New Year.
Credit: Angela An

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Time to celebrate the Chinese New Year! 

Angela An with Wake Up CBUS is taking over 10TV’s Instagram page to help you celebrate the Year of the Ox.

Here are some fun facts:

  • Bye-bye year of the rat… hello Year of the Ox
  • Chinese New Year lasts 15 days
  • Celebrate with food, lion dance, traditions
  • Very different this year b/c of pandemic – normally millions of people travel home or go on vacation. Governments telling people to stay home
  • Lucky food – noodles (longevity), dumplings (wealth), fish (surplus)
  • Lucky money – given to kids or unmarried adults
  • Lucky traditions
    • Don’t clean on Chinese New Year. Otherwise sweep away your good luck and wealth
    • Clean before the new year to get rid of the ghosts of the past
    • Pay off debts so you can start the year wealthy